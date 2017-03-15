At Carnegie Mellon University, FCC head advocates for fewer regulations

The new chairman of the Federal Communications Commission on Wednesday outlined a vision for the telecommunication regulatory agency that includes fewer regulations.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai delivered what he called his first major policy address as head of the commission to members of the Pittsburgh Technology Council at Carnegie Mellon University's Software Engineering Institute.

President Donald Trump appointed Pai to lead the FCC soon after his inauguration. This month, Trump renominated Pai to another five-year term. Former President Barack Obama appointed Pai to a Republican position on the commission in May 2012.

Pai said he believes internet-based technologies can create jobs and grow the economy and that every American who wants to should be able to participate in the digital economy. To do that, he said, the government should unleash the private sector by scaling back regulations. Pai said that doesn't mean there is no role for the government but rather “light-touch regulation.”

“The public interest is best served when the private sector has the incentives and the freedom to innovate and to invest and to create, and that's why we need to eliminate unnecessary barriers that stand in the way of investment that can deliver new services and discoveries,” Pai said. “In particular, the government should aim to minimize regulatory uncertainty, which can deter long-term investment decisions for companies big and small, and that's easier to say and achieve.”

Pai said the FCC has a role in protecting consumers, promoting public safety and introducing services and technologies. He wants the FCC to cut regulations that hinder expanding broadband access, get rid of the paperwork companies have to complete and make it easier for providers to upgrade infrastructure.

“If the benefits of those rules don't outweigh the costs, then we'll begin the process of revising them or repealing them where appropriate,” Pai said.

Pai previously said telecommunications companies have been hesitant to invest in broadband expansion and upgrades because of net neutrality provisions enacted by the Obama administration. He called those provisions a mistake during a speech he made last month at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Net neutrality is the concept that internet service providers and other broadband companies cannot restrict or slow access to content, sites or services and must treat all internet traffic equally.

Pai didn't mention net neutrality during his speech Wednesday, but Denis Meinert, head of finance at Duolingo, asked him about it during a question-and-answer session. Pai said he favors a free and open internet and said the only question is what legal and regulatory framework can best secure it. Light-touch regulation is best, Pai said, and the government can step in when a company misbehaves. He did not say whether he would roll back Obama's regulations but said that the Clinton-era regulations in place for 20 years had been effective.

“I think that light-touch approach is something that will continue to provide benefits to consumers going forward,” Pai said.

In an interview with the Tribune-Review, Pai said the commission is studying how much it will roll back Obama's 2015 net neutrality regulations. He wants enforcement on a case-by-case basis.

“The end goal is ultimately to have a regulatory framework that preserves the values of the open internet, things like consumers having access to lawful content and at the same time maximizing the incentive for the private sector to invest and to innovate in building those networks,” Pai told the Trib. “My approach is more if there is a particularly bad actor, let's take targeted action against that bad actor. Let's not preemptively regulate everybody.”