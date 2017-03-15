Pittsburgh police find 2 bodies in Allentown home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police found two bodies in what was initially thought to be an abandoned home in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the home on Manton Way shortly after midnight, according to Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer.

She said the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office will work to determine the cause and manner of death.

The home appeared to be in poor condition. One of the front windows is boarded up, vines are clinging to the block foundation and some of the green siding is askew.

Martina Kett, who lives across the street and a few houses down from where the bodies were found, said a couple in their 70s lived in the home, but she hadn't seen them in several months.

She said she'd heard the man was in the hospital, but she didn't know either of them well.

“I just saw the man walking a lot, getting his groceries, stopping to rest and going home,” she said.