Pittsburgh police hope to restart mounted unit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police canines might no longer be the only four-legged officers in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

The Department of Public Safety plans to bring back the city's mounted unit, according to a Wednesday morning news release.

Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said the unit, which would fall under the bureau's Special Deployment Division, would be used to patrol the city's entertainment districts — such as the South Side — and during special events, “giving officers increased visibility while trotting the beat.”

“The mounted unit will also contribute to the bureau's ongoing community engagement initiatives by enabling interactive opportunities between citizens and police,” she said.

She noted that the resurrection of the unit remains in the early phases, and the department is looking for funding. Several full-time officers and others would make up the unit and serve on an as-needed basis.

It was not immediately clear how much it would cost to restart the unit.

Since the mounted unit was disbanded in 2003, city police have relied on Allegheny County's mounted unit during large-scale events.

Schaffer said city police officials will continue working with the county to develop the city unit.