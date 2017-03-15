Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies use social media to find Megan's Law offender
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 2:09 p.m.
Wayne Webber
Melisa Manhart

Updated 2 hours ago

Social media tips led Allegheny County Sheriff's deputies to a Megan's Law offender early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Wayne Webber, 38, of McKeesport was wanted on two bench warrants relating to sex crimes, including failure to register as a sex offender, according to Chief Deputy Kevin Kraus.

A social media campaign to find Webber and his girlfriend, Melisa Manhart, 42, led to a deluge of tips, Kraus said, including sightings of the two in Clairton, Glassport, McKeesport, North Huntingdon, North Versailles and West Elizabeth.

Police searched a home on Robbins Station Road in North Huntingdon about 11 p.m., where they encountered Webber's aunt, Linda Gilmore, Kraus said. She told officers Webber and Manhart had been at her apartment the night before but left in the morning, knowing they were fugitives.

Kraus said about 2:30 a.m., a North Huntingdon police sergeant noticed a vehicle Webber was alleged to be driving in front of Gilmore's home. Police searched the home and found Webber and Manhart. In addition to serving the warrants on Webber, Manhart had outstanding warrants for prostitution and aggravated assault, Kraus said.

Webber and Manhart are in the Allegheny County Jail without bond, Kraus said.

