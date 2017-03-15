Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Federal transportation agent accused of sending sexual texts to teen
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 2:48 p.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

Police reportedly arrested a Transportation Security Administration agent at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday on charges he sent sexually charged text messages to a teenager girl.

John Serak, 50, of Baden is charged with unlawful contact with a minor, criminal communications, corruption of minors and attempted indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, Serak texted a 14-year-old girl hundreds of times over the course of several months, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. The messages started with benign topics like school and then turned sexual.

Serak was arraigned Tuesday night, WPXI reported. The alleged victim is a friend of Serak's daughter, the TV station reported.

An Allegheny County detective pretended to be the girl and continued to text Serak. WPXI reported that during those text messages, Serak wrote, “So what (when) am I going to get my own special picture of you?” and, “If you were here I'd give you a big hug.”

