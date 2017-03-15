Robinson woman pleads guilty to embezzling $12.9M from North Side company
Updated 15 minutes ago
A Robinson woman pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to embezzling almost $13 million from North Side-based Matthews International Corp., according to acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song.
Cynthia A. Mills, 56, pleaded guilty to three counts of wire fraud and one count each of mail fraud, tax evasion and engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property. According to Song's office, Mills, who was a cashier and treasury specialist at the monuments and engraving firm, embezzled the money from February 1999 to May 2015.
Prosecutors alleged Mills used the money to buy, among other things, homes, a yacht, cars, motorcycles, fur coats, jewelry and Louis Vuitton handbags. They say she cashed checks made out to Matthews or had them routed to a bank account of a bogus company she controlled.
In all, Mills embezzled $12,969,774.42.
Mills could face 95 years in prison and a $1.5 million fine. Her sentencing has been scheduled for July 28.