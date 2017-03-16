Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Gun that killed Pittsburgh toddler should not have been in felon's home

Megan Guza and Samson X Horne | Thursday, March 16, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
Stephanie Strasburg | Tribune-Review
Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.

The gun that a toddler picked up and accidentally shot herself with never should have been in Paul Parrish's Mt. Washington home last weekend, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Thursday.

Parrish, a convicted felon, is barred from owning a firearm, Zappala said.

Yasha Ross, 3, was pronounced dead about 1:20 p.m. Sunday at Allegheny General Hospital. The girl was shot about 1 p.m. at a home on Southern Avenue, according to police. The girl's mother, whose name has not been released, ran outside with her daughter in her arms and hailed a ride to AGH.

Family members and friends were questioned at police headquarters for several hours.

Zappala said investigators suspect the child grabbed the gun and shot herself in the chest.

There is a warrant for Parrish's arrest, which court records indicate is for possessing the firearm illegally. He said police also are investigating whether the gun was purchased illegally by a woman whom Zappala did not identify — though he said it is not the toddler's mother.

“The woman who purchased that weapon that ultimately came (into) Parrish's possession is being investigated for a straw purchase,” he said.

U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for Parrish, Zappala said. Felony possession of a firearm can carry up to 15 years in prison.

“When a child loses her life because the felon does in fact posses (a gun), there's a principle here that would make it appropriate to prosecute him for the homicide,” Zappala said.

Parrish, 40, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 1996, court records show. He was sentenced to five to 10 years, although it was unclear how long he served.

Also in 1996, Parrish pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana, fleeing police and driving without a license or valid inspection. In 2007, he pleaded guilty to firearm and drug violations.

In 2012, he filed a lawsuit against Pittsburgh police, alleging officers dragged him through his car window and assaulted him following a high-speed chase through the North Side and onto the McKees Rocks Bridge.

The city eventually settled for $40,000.

