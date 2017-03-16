DA Zappala disappointed friend who defended Jets, Pitt star Revis couldn't be tracked down

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. lamented Thursday that investigators failed to track down the childhood friend who threw punches in defense of NFL free agent Darrelle Revis before a judge dismissed the felony assault case against the former New York Jets and Pitt standout.

Prosecutors failed to convince District Judge Kevin Cooper that Revis should be held for trial following a nearly two-hour preliminary hearing Wednesday.

Based on the evidence, the judge “probably” made the right call in dismissing five charges against Revis, including two counts of aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy and terroristic threats, Zappala said.

“We were always aware that there were two people who were involved,” Zappala said during a news conference on an unrelated matter in Monroeville. “Pittsburgh (police) had not identified or interviewed the second person.”

Revis was exonerated after his longtime friend, Rashawn Bolton of Aliquippa, testified in court that he was the one who knocked two men unconscious during a Feb. 12 altercation in Pittsburgh's South Side.

Bolton said he did so in defense of Revis, who had phoned Bolton to tell him he was being followed by a group of guys and feared they were “trying to jump me.”

“I would've preferred to know from investigators ahead of time who this person (Bolton) was,” Zappala said.

The district attorney did not elaborate on why neither police nor his office's investigators were able to find and question Bolton.

If they had,“possibly warrants could have been issued for phone records ... but they weren't,” Zappala said. “The evidence, as I understand it, is appropriate to dismiss the case.”

Revis' attorney, Robert G. Del Greco Jr., questioned why four days elapsed between the incident and the Feb. 16 charges. The defense attorney said police made no attempt to contact Revis before filing the criminal complaint.

The Feb. 12 scuffle left Dallas Cousins, 22, of Kittanning with an inch-long laceration and a broken bone in his outer eye socket. Zacheriah Jarvis, 21, had a contusion on his right cheek. Both men suffered concussions.

Neither could identify who did the punching.

No charges have been filed against Bolton, who said he arrived outside the South Side bar to find one man with his arms around Revis' waist, another on his back.

Cousins and Jarvis had testified that Revis grabbed Cousins' cellphone and they were trying to retrieve it.

Zappala has not reviewed the transcript from the preliminary hearing, but he said it would not make sense to charge someone with a crime if they were acting in line with an encouraged state law — “defending somebody else.”

Staff writer Samson Horne contributed. Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.