Bethel Park man accused in Red Robin incident is indicted on hate crime charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a Bethel Park man on a hate crime charge in connection with an alleged assault at a Red Robin restaurant in South Hills Village.

Jeffrey Allen Burgess, 54, is accused of intentionally harming a man, Ankur Mehta, on Nov. 22 because of his “perceived race, color, and national origin.”

Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and acting U.S. Attorney Soo C. Song for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced the indictment.

At the time of the incident, police said, Burgess was sitting next to Mehta inside the Red Robin restaurant when Burgess began insulting him and then repeatedly elbowed him in the head.

“I don't want you sitting next to me ... you people,” witnesses said they heard Burgess say in addition to anti-Muslim racial slurs, according to a criminal complaint filed by Bethel Park police.

Witnesses told police Burgess struck Mehta four or five times and called him a “(expletive) Muslim,” according to the complaint. Mehta was treated at St. Clair Hospital for a laceration to the upper lip and a loose tooth. Mehta is of Indian descent, police said.

In addition to the slurs, Burgess told Mehta “things are different now,” police said, which authorities believe was a reference to the election of Donald Trump.

If convicted on the federal charge, Burgess faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Burgess also faces state charges of ethnic intimidation, public drunkenness and simple assault stemming from the same incident.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.