Allegheny

Allegheny County election workers might get their first raise in almost a decade
Theresa Clift | Friday, March 17, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
James Knox | Trib Total Media
City council woman Natalia Rudiak (right) chats with Trish Hatfield, a Rudiak supporter and poll worker after Rudiak voted at the Birmingham United Church of Christ Tuesday May 19, 2015, in Carrick.

Updated 15 minutes ago

Allegheny County's poll workers could get a raise for the first time in almost 10 years.

County council on Tuesday will consider legislation that would increase poll worker pay 25 percent — an expense of about $175,000 per election to the county.

Poll workers receive between $95 and $130 a day, said Mark Wolosik, county elections manager.

The county employs more than 7,000 poll workers for each primary and general election, and their compensation has not been increased since 2008, the legislation states.

“It is necessary and desirable to both retain experienced District Election Officers and to recruit other citizens to perform these essential duties,” the legislation states.

The legislation is sponsored by Denise Ranalli-Russell, D-Brighton Heights, and County Controller Chelsa Wagner.

The primary will be held May 16, and the general election will be held Nov. 7.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

