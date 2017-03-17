Justice for Big Bird: Public media advocates decry Trump's proposed budget cuts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

President Trump's plan to scrap the Corporation for Public Broadcasting threatens to dismantle America's public media system and strip residents of access to free, high-quality educational content, local station executives said Friday.

WQED Multimedia Pittsburgh President and CEO Deborah Acklin said learning of Trump's plan to eliminate federal funding for CPB felt like “a punch to the stomach.”

“We knew that there would be cutbacks to federal agencies,” Acklin said, “but the prospect of completely zeroing out any federal dollars was a surprise.”

Almost 50 years ago, Congress created CPB — a Washington-based nonprofit run by a Senate-appointed board — as a vehicle to support public broadcasting in urban and rural communities nationwide.

“What's being missed there is the fact that we continue to have disadvantaged communities for whom the services facilitated by CPB are absolutely critical,” said Terry O'Reilly, CEO of Pittsburgh Broadcasting Corporation, the result of the 2015 merger of public radio stations 91.3 WYEP-FM and 90.5 WESA-FM.

“People have pointed out that ‘Sesame Street' is now on HBO,” O'Reilly continued. “Well, you know what? A lot of people can't afford HBO.”

CPB, which supports PBS and NPR, has been getting about $445 million a year, or about 0.01 percent of the federal budget.

CPB board member Howard Husock, vice president of research and publications at the conservative-leaning Manhattan Institute in New York, broke ranks from fellow board members Friday in publishing a Washington Post opinion column in favor of defunding CPB.

“I've become disappointed that the public media, as it's called now, is not fulfilling what I view was its original core obligation: to reach out and engage the whole country,” Husock said.

WQED stands to lose about $1.8 million in annual CPB funding, or 16 percent of its $11.6 million annual operating budget, Acklin said.

WQED continues to produce content that gets distributed nationally, from its “Smart Parent IQ” half-hour program picked up by half of the nation's public TV stations to the syndicated radio series featuring the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

O'Reilly said Pittsburgh Broadcasting Corp. wouldn't lose as much money via direct grants from CPB. The local public media group gets about $286,000 of the federal funds annually, or roughly 5 percent of its $5.6 million budget.

Trump's budget has sent public media advocates scrambling to get supporters to reach out to lawmakers and spread the word about the cuts on social media.

Among hashtags trending on Twitter: #JusticeforBigBird, #ProtectPublicMedia and #MisterRogers.

The Protect Public Media campaign to preserve CPB says that, on average, local stations raise $6 from local sources for every $1 they receive from the federal government.

In recent weeks, “(WQED officials) met with our entire (Pennsylvania congressional) delegation, and I think had very positive conversations,” Acklin said.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.