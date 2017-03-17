Pittsburgh's legal battle with Penn Plaza developer takes an ugly turn

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A temporary truce in the battle over redeveloping a low-rent East Liberty apartment complex ended Friday in a Downtown courtroom.

An attorney representing the private developer that owns the Penn Plaza Apartments accused Mayor Bill Peduto's administration of attempting to kill the $150 million project, which includes tearing down the complex and replacing it with a Whole Foods grocery store.

Pittsburgh Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge denied the allegation, saying the city wants Pennley Park South, the business name of the owner, to obey the law.

“The city's not attempting to kill,” she said. “We just want to make sure that it is done according to law and according to our zoning codes. That's all were trying to do, and protect those (Penn Plaza residents).”

Attorneys from both sides, who had attempted to negotiate an out-of-court settlement, agreed that talks have reached an impasse. They plan to take their arguments before Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph James. James gave attorneys 30 days to file briefs.

“They're throwing up every roadblock possible,” said attorney Jonathan Kamin, who represents Pennley Park South. “Based on the city's response it seems clear to us that they're interested in just killing this project.”

Pennley Park, a subsidiary of Downtown-based LG Realty Advisors founded by Lawrence Gumberg, plans to replace Penn Plaza with a $150 million mixed development that includes the Whole Foods, a parking garage, offices and about 400 apartments.

Neighbors and community activists have opposed the project from the start, saying it displaces poor residents who have limited options to relocate, diminishes a public parklet neighboring the property and further gentrifies East Liberty, the site of much high-end development in recent years. Rents in the neighborhood now reach as high as $3,000 per month.

Penn Plaza rented to market-rate and low-income residents.

The Pittsburgh Planning Commission last month rejected the company's plans. Pennley Park is suing to overturn the unanimous decision.

The city sought an injunction to stop the company from doing any work inside the remaining Penn Plaza building; its virtual twin has already been torn down. Sanchez Ridge said she has talked with residents who told her they've been sickened by dust and fumes emanating from the work site.

Pennley Park agreed to stop all work in the building while negotiating with the city, but Kamin said the “gentleman's agreement” has ended. He denied allegations that the company was demolishing vacant apartments, saying the work consisted of such things as removing cabinets and toilets.

“We're not going to sit by and let the city have a de facto injunction on us,” he said. “We're tired of that. We're going to continue to do whatever it is that is within our rights to do.”

James agreed to hold a hearing on the injunction if necessary, but urged the two sides to talk and agree on what can be done inside the building.

“I'll meet with (Kamin) and see what we can come up with,” Sanchez Ridge said. “If there are only a few residents in an area perhaps they can do something in another area.”

Before Pennley Park began demolition, it provided 200 residents with relocation assistance amounting to “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” according to Kamin. He said 18 residents remain and all but two have agreed to find alternative housing.

Remaining residents have until March 31 to move, according to an agreement between the city and Pennley Park.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.