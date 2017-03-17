Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority executive agrees to stay for $225K a year
Bob Bauder | Friday, March 17, 2017, 1:57 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Bernard R. Lindstrom, the director of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, speaks to the press regarding the boil order at the Allegheny County Emergency Operations Center on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.

Bernard Lindstrom received an offer he could not refuse.

Lindstrom, the interim executive director of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, whose contract expired last week, has agreed to remain on the job, according to Mayor Bill Peduto's office.

The retired Army colonel will be paid $225,000 annually under a contract extension through March 13, 2019.

PWSA can terminate the contract with 30 days notice if it chooses a permanent executive director.

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Deb Gross, who serves on the PWSA board of directors, reported earlier this week that Lindstrom had turned down a contract extension.

City and authority officials continued to negotiate with him.

The extension provides leadership continuity while a panel appointed by Peduto evaluates PWSA and determines steps to resolve “systemic problems challenging the authority,” the mayor's office said.

PWSA has contended with multiple problems in recent months including lead-tainted water, a boil-water order for 100,000 city residents and a water main rupture that was draining the authority's largest reservoirs.

Lindstrom, a 28-year Army Corps of Engineers veteran, has dealt with one crisis after another since accepting the temporary position in September. His six-month contract paid him $100,000.

“On behalf of the residents of the city, we thank Col. Lindstrom for his continued service and for allowing PWSA to keep benefitting from his expertise in this time of transition at the authority,” Peduto said.

