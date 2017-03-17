Pitt med school students learn residency assignments as part of Match Day
The envelopes, please!
On Friday, 156 University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine students received news about their placement at various residency programs.
They simultaneously opened envelopes to cheers, hugs and tears at noon during a ceremony at the Petersen Events Center. Each envelope contained a sheet of paper that informed the students about the location of their residency training — a pivotal step in their medical careers.
The event, which unfolded nationally, is known as Match Day.
“This is an incredibly joyful day,” Joan Harvey, associate dean of student affairs at Pitt's School of Medicine, told the future doctors. “In so many ways, this is the culmination of all your hard work.”
