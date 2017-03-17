Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pitt med school students learn residency assignments as part of Match Day
Ben Schmitt | Friday, March 17, 2017, 2:51 p.m.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Alexis Chidi, 27, of the South Side, celebrates with fellow medical students after finding out she was assigned to Johns Hopkins for her residency on the annual Match Day event at the Petersen Event Center in Oakland, Friday, March 17, 2017. Match Day is a national event where the majority of medical students across the country receive their residency assignments through the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization that places graduating students in residency programs throughout the United States.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kishan Thadikonda, 26, and Alyssa Bruehlman 28, both of East Liberty celebrates after the engaged couple found out they were both assigned to the University of Wisconsin for their residency on the annual Match Day event at the Petersen Event Center in Oakland, Friday, March 17, 2017. Match Day is a national event where the majority of medical students across the country receive their residency assignments through the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization that places graduating students in residency programs throughout the United States.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pitt Medical Students, Eva Maria Urrechaga (far left) and Anisleidy Fombona (far right) celebrate with Patricia Castillo of Shadyside on the annual Match Day event at the Petersen Event Center in Oakland, Friday, March 17, 2017. Match Day is a national event where the majority of medical students across the country receive their residency assignments through the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization that places graduating students in residency programs throughout the United States.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Emily Smith, 26, of Point Breeze nervously hugs her husband, A.J. Smith, 28, before opening her envelope for the annual Match Day event at the Petersen Event Center in Oakland, Friday, March 17, 2017. Match Day is a national event where the majority of medical students across the country receive their residency assignments through the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization that places graduating students in residency programs throughout the United States.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Mohini Dasari, 25, of Squirrel Hill celebrates after finding out she was assigned to the University of Washington in Seattle for her residency on the annual Match Day event at the Petersen Event Center in Oakland, Friday, March 17, 2017. Match Day is a national event where the majority of medical students across the country receive their residency assignments through the National Resident Matching Program, a private, not-for-profit organization that places graduating students in residency programs throughout the United States.

Updated 15 minutes ago

The envelopes, please!

On Friday, 156 University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine students received news about their placement at various residency programs.

They simultaneously opened envelopes to cheers, hugs and tears at noon during a ceremony at the Petersen Events Center. Each envelope contained a sheet of paper that informed the students about the location of their residency training — a pivotal step in their medical careers.

The event, which unfolded nationally, is known as Match Day.

“This is an incredibly joyful day,” Joan Harvey, associate dean of student affairs at Pitt's School of Medicine, told the future doctors. “In so many ways, this is the culmination of all your hard work.”

On Tuesday, the Trib will profile four future doctors from Pitt in its HealthNow section.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bschmitt@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.