Pittsburgh International CEO gets raise, contract extension

The Allegheny County Airport Authority approved a raise Friday for the county's highest-paid employee, Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis, bringing her base salary to $325,208.

Cassotis will receive a 6-percent raise for each year, starting this year, and a contract extension through at least Jan. 15, 2021, with options to extend it through Jan. 15, 2023.

If Cassotis stays at her post through 2022, she will make $435,199 base salary and a retention bonus of up to 15 percent, bringing her compensation that year to $500,479. That's not counting her car allowance and other perks.

The retention bonus of up to 15 percent is available each year through Jan. 15, 2023 — an addition to her contract that wasn't previously included.

She is eligible for her first retention bonus at the end of this year, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The amount of the retention bonus awarded each year will depend on performance standards that will be established by the board, the resolution says.

Cassotis, who was hired to run the airport in January 2015 for a $295,000 base salary, was working under a contract not set to expire until Jan. 15, 2018. In 2016, her base salary was $306,800 and she made $353,425 gross.

The pay increase and contract extension were not listed on the agenda for the authority's board of directors meeting Friday. The item was introduced as new business during the meeting.

Board members, who voted to unanimously to pass the resolution, praised Cassotis for attracting flight service to new locations.

“Our nonstop destinations have increased from 37 to 68 in the time she's been here and community partnership and engagement have also surged,” said David Minnotte, an airport board member.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the move will please the business community, universities and tourism officials who have been concerned that Cassotis would leave when her contract expired Jan. 15, 2018.

“The business community was asking for new nonstops,” Fitzgerald said. “I heard it again and again, that a lack of connectivity is hurting us economically, so it was a problem we have to solve and she's done a great job solving it.”

Last year was the airport's busiest year since 2008, with more than 8.3 million passengers. It was the first U.S. airport to be named Airport of the Year by Air Transport World magazine.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.