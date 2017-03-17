Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Pittsburgh International CEO gets raise, contract extension
Theresa Clift | Friday, March 17, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Justin Merriman | Tribune Review
Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis.

Updated 19 minutes ago

The Allegheny County Airport Authority approved a raise Friday for the county's highest-paid employee, Pittsburgh International Airport CEO Christina Cassotis, bringing her base salary to $325,208.

Cassotis will receive a 6-percent raise for each year, starting this year, and a contract extension through at least Jan. 15, 2021, with options to extend it through Jan. 15, 2023.

If Cassotis stays at her post through 2022, she will make $435,199 base salary and a retention bonus of up to 15 percent, bringing her compensation that year to $500,479. That's not counting her car allowance and other perks.

The retention bonus of up to 15 percent is available each year through Jan. 15, 2023 — an addition to her contract that wasn't previously included.

She is eligible for her first retention bonus at the end of this year, said Bob Kerlik, airport spokesman.

The amount of the retention bonus awarded each year will depend on performance standards that will be established by the board, the resolution says.

Cassotis, who was hired to run the airport in January 2015 for a $295,000 base salary, was working under a contract not set to expire until Jan. 15, 2018. In 2016, her base salary was $306,800 and she made $353,425 gross.

The pay increase and contract extension were not listed on the agenda for the authority's board of directors meeting Friday. The item was introduced as new business during the meeting.

Board members, who voted to unanimously to pass the resolution, praised Cassotis for attracting flight service to new locations.

“Our nonstop destinations have increased from 37 to 68 in the time she's been here and community partnership and engagement have also surged,” said David Minnotte, an airport board member.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said the move will please the business community, universities and tourism officials who have been concerned that Cassotis would leave when her contract expired Jan. 15, 2018.

“The business community was asking for new nonstops,” Fitzgerald said. “I heard it again and again, that a lack of connectivity is hurting us economically, so it was a problem we have to solve and she's done a great job solving it.”

Last year was the airport's busiest year since 2008, with more than 8.3 million passengers. It was the first U.S. airport to be named Airport of the Year by Air Transport World magazine.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.