Felon wanted on gun charge in the case of toddler's shooting turns himself in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man wanted in connection with an incident in which a toddler accidentally shot and killed herself in Mt. Washington turned himself in Friday, Pittsburgh police said.

A warrant had been issued for Paul Parrish, 40, a felon who is not permitted to possess a firearm, authorities said.

Yasha Ross, 3, died about 1:20 p.m. Sunday at Allegheny General Hospital. The girl was shot about 1 p.m. at a home on Southern Avenue, according to police. The girl's mother, whose name has not been released, ran outside with her daughter in her arms and hailed a ride to AGH.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. said Thursday that investigators suspect the child grabbed the gun and shot herself in the chest.

Felony possession of a firearm can carry up to 15 years in prison.

“When a child loses her life because the felon does in fact possess (a gun), there's a principle here that would make it appropriate to prosecute him for the homicide,” Zappala said.