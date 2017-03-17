In Appalachia, Trump's proposed budget has people worried

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Appalachian Regional Commission is a 52-year-old federal agency that seeks to create jobs in 420 counties across 13 states, including the West Virginia and Kentucky coalfields.

It's also targeted for elimination by President Donald Trump.

Trump's budget proposal has alarmed much of the region, including longtime Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, who represents the mountainous eastern Kentucky coal region where Trump won every county, a first for a Republican presidential candidate.

“I am disappointed that many of the reductions and eliminations proposed in the President's skinny budget are draconian, careless and counterproductive,” Rogers said.

The ARC began its work in 1965 as part of former Democratic President Lyndon Johnson's famous “war on poverty.” In the past two years, the agency has spent $175.7 million on 662 projects that is says has created or retained more than 23,670 jobs.

That investment has paid off: In Kentucky, the commission has awarded $707,000 to the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program, which used the money to train 670 people who now have full time jobs earning a combined $13.6 million in wages.

Kentucky has been a focal point for federal anti-poverty programs for decades, resulting in billions of dollars of public investment. Last year, the ARC received $146 million, its largest federal appropriation in more than three decades.

Yet much of the region is still crippled by poverty.