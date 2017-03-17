Pedestrian killed, another hurt in accident outside Heinz Hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A taxi struck two male pedestrians — killing one — at Liberty Avenue and Sixth Street, Downtown, Friday after colliding with a car and skidding onto a curb, according to a city official and a witness.

Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the taxi lost control in the intersection around 8:45 p.m. and struck the pair as they walked along the sidewalk. Toler said one of the pedestrians, whose age is unknown, died at the scene. The second, an adult, was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital in stable condition.

She said their identities were not immediately available.

“A cab apparently lost control somewhere in the intersection of Sixth and Liberty,” Toler said. “It ran up the curb along the sidewalk along Heinz Hall and struck two males.

“We do not know if the two males were together, but they were at least in close proximity when this accident happened.”

The Vetaxi ended up at the edge of a courtyard.

Prince Moore of McKeesport said he saw the cab turning from Liberty onto Sixth and colliding with another vehicle.

“I saw the (taxi) about to turn,” he said. “And the next thing I know is the other car collided into the front of it.”

Police closed Liberty at Sixth Street, and Sixth between Liberty and Penn Avenue, while awaiting the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Toler said. Around 20 emergency personnel were at the scene.

An operator at Vetaxi, which is based on the South Side, said the company declined to comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbauder@tribweb.com. The Trib's Andrew Russell contributed to this report.