Pittsburgh SWAT team surrounds man in camper after shooting

The Associated Press | Monday, March 20, 2017, 8:24 a.m.

Pittsburgh's SWAT team has surrounded a camper in which they say an armed man has hiding following a shooting.

Police aren't releasing the man's name, but say he fired two shots during an argument with his wife at a residence in Carnegie. Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the couple is in the process of divorcing and that nobody was injured by the shots, which were fired inside a house. The man then came to Pittsburgh and retreated into a camper parked in the city's Allentown neighborhood.

The SWAT team remained around the camper early Monday and has been there for several hours.

Police were asking people to avoid the area during the standoff.

