Pittsburgh SWAT team surrounds man in camper after shooting
Updated 22 minutes ago
Pittsburgh's SWAT team has surrounded a camper in which they say an armed man has hiding following a shooting.
Police aren't releasing the man's name, but say he fired two shots during an argument with his wife at a residence in Carnegie. Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says the couple is in the process of divorcing and that nobody was injured by the shots, which were fired inside a house. The man then came to Pittsburgh and retreated into a camper parked in the city's Allentown neighborhood.
The SWAT team remained around the camper early Monday and has been there for several hours.
Police were asking people to avoid the area during the standoff.
BREAKING: Allentown SWAT situation is over; man in custody. Called police on cell phone and surrendered. No one hurt. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/uaI1mI2pEa— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) March 20, 2017
UPDATE: Suspect's name is William Snatchko. He will be taken to hospital to get checked out b/c of all the gas deployed at camper. @WPXI— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) March 20, 2017