Allegheny Co. roads, bridges and tunnels to get nearly $300M facelift, PennDOT announces

PennDOT will invest an estimated $295 million on roads, bridges and tunnels in Allegheny County during the 2017 construction season.

The agency will bid 49 projects this year, District 11 officials said. Improvements are scheduled for 65 bridges, with 123 miles of road slated to be paved or resurfaced.

The $88-million I-279 Parkway North Improvement Project, which will continue through June 2019, is among the major initiatives PennDOT will launch this year.

Other major projects scheduled for 2017 include:

• A continuation of the $80-million Liberty Bridge rehabilitation project.

• Improvements to I-376 between Beaver County and the McClaren Road interchange, part of a $67-million multi-year project in Moon and Findlay Townships.

A separate $42.36-million upgrade to I-376, with work occurring between the Business Loop 376 West exit and about one mile east of the airport exit.

• Work in the northbound lanes of Route 65 between the Fort Duquesne and McKees Rocks brides, part of a $25.28-million improvement project.

• The fifth phase of the Liberty Tunnel rehabilitation project, expected to cost between $20 and $25 million.

More information about the Allegheny County projects, as well as projects scheduled for Lawrence and Beaver counties, is available at bit.ly/2nDHphD .