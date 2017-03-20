Houston man accused of hacking health care facility's computer system

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Houston man accused of hacking computer servers of a local health care facility has been indicted by a federal grand jury, acting U.S. Attorney United States Attorney Soo C. Song announced Monday.

Brandon A. Coughlin is charged with causing intentional damage to a protected computer and wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Coughlin intentionally hacked and damaged 13 servers operated by a local yet unnamed health care facility and engaged in a scheme to defraud the health care facility by using its purchase card to order merchandise from Staples.

Coughlin was hired as an in-house computer systems administrator on Jan. 16, 2013. He resigned Feb. 4, 2013. On Sept. 18 of that year, Coughlin hacked the facility's computer network, disabled administrative accounts and deleted users' network shares, business data, and patient health information data, including patient medical records, causing a loss of more than $5,000.00, according to Song.

Coughlin also is accused of committing wire fraud when he attempted to fraudulently purchase online iPad Air tablets on the facility's Staples account, Song said.

If convicted, Coughlin could face up to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.