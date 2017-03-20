Protesters break windows outside Allegheny County Jail

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police had 11 protesters in custody Monday night who police say broke windows at the Allegheny County Jail and smashed car windows at the Municipal Court Building in the 600 block of First Avenue downtown.

Warden Orlando Harper said the protesters set off fireworks and threw rocks at the jail and court building.

“Their actions resulted in several non-security windows being broken at the Jail as well as several car windows being smashed,” he said in a prepared statement.

Harper dismissed claims by the protesters that they held sit-ins and protests inside the jail.

Operations at the jail were not impacted by the protest, Harper added.

