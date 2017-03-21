Pennsylvania puzzles over how to regulate driverless car testing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania lawmakers' latest attempt to regulate the testing of self-driving cars met resistance Tuesday during a joint session of the Senate and House Transportation committees.

Representatives from Uber, General Motors, industry groups representing automakers, PennDOT, Carnegie Mellon University and others cautioned committee members against enacting regulations that could create roadblocks to the development of autonomous driving in the state without also improving safety.

Damon Shelby Porter, director of state government affairs for Global Automakers, said now is not the right time to introduce regulations and that just because other states are — 11 and Washington, D.C. — Pennsylvania shouldn't follow suit.

"If you look at every other state that has passed legislation, they have had to come back time and time again to change that law, but the laws will never keep up with innovation," Porter said.

State lawmakers have proposed SB 427 , a 26-page set of rules and regulations on the testing of autonomous vehicles. The bill requires an application, permit and identification sticker from PennDOT and instructs PennDOT to audit companies for compliance. Companies testing in the state would have to report crashes, cyber attacks and other data. The proposed law could remove the state requirement that a licensed driver be behind the wheel of an autonomous vehicle.

Ben Hursch, director of the National Conference of State Legislatures' Natural Resources and Infrastructure Committee, said Pennsylvania's proposal is more comprehensive than those in other states. He called the bill "a good first step."

Several speakers on Tuesday expressed concern that the bill dealt only with testing and not with what happens when the technology is in widespread use on public roads.

"Because autonomous vehicle technology is so close to deployment, a testing-only bill would likely be outdated that moment it is passed," said Chan Lieu of the Self-Driving Coalition for Safer Streets , a group that includes Ford, Lyft, Uber, Volvo and Waymo.

Lieu said the proposed legislation contains regulatory hurdles and a cumbersome pre-approval process for technological advancement that could stifle innovation. It runs counter to how the auto industry has developed, Lieu said.

Wayne Weikel, senior director of state government affairs for the Alliance of Auto Manufacturers, said his organization could not support the bill. He asked lawmakers to consider two things as they decide how to regulate autonomous vehicles: How is this needed to promote safety, and how does this grow Pittsburgh's autonomous vehicle industry.

Lawmakers posed questions about who or what would be held responsible in the event of a crash and what would happen to state driver's license fees and traffic fine revenue that flows to state and local government agencies in a world of driverless cars.

Rep. Kate Harper, R-Montgomery County, asked if the state should issue learner's permits to self-driving cars during testing and then driver's licenses once the cars prove they can drive.

"This technology is transformative, and in being transformative, it can be disruptive," said Kurt Myers, PennDOT's deputy secretary for driver and vehicle services, who has led the department's self-driving regulation efforts.

Myers outlined PennDOT's concerns with the bill and asked lawmakers to craft a flexible and nimble legislation.

"We don't want to unintentionally create barriers to testing and ultimately deployment," Myers said.