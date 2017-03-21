Pittsburgh poised to settle with fired diversity officer for $75K

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh is poised to pay a former employee diversity officer $75,000 to settle a federal employment discrimination lawsuit.

City Council on Tuesday introduced legislation that would approve the settlement with Tamiko Stanley, 38, of Sheraden, who was the assistant personnel director and equal employment opportunity officer.

Mayor Bill Peduto's administration fired Stanley in 2014, contending she repeatedly refused to accept another position within the Department of Personnel.

Former Mayor Luke Ravenstahl hired Stanley in 2008 to help increase the diversity of the city's workforce. Stanley, who is black, claims the city engaged in discriminatory and retaliatory conduct against her in an attempt to force her resignation.

City Solicitor Lourdes Sanchez Ridge did not return a request for comment. The city denied Stanley's allegations in a court brief, referring to them as “baseless.”

Peduto's chief of staff, Kevin Acklin, said the city agreed to the settlement during court-ordered mediation.

“Given the time, expense and effort to litigate, it was a negotiated settlement,” he said.

Stanley's lawsuit alleges the city passed over her for a promotion to personnel director and instead promoted Todd Siegel, a white man, even though she was more qualified. Siegel since has moved to Texas and no longer works for the city.

According to the suit, city officials reassigned Stanley as assistant director of the Pittsburgh Promise, a workforce development program, while she was on medical leave. They refused to let her return as assistant personnel director and instead gave the job to a white woman, according to the lawsuit.

Peduto required all top city officials to reapply for their jobs through Talent City, a website designed to recruit qualified people for positions within the administration, when he took office in 2014.

Stanley failed to reapply for her position, according to the city's court brief.

Stanley contends the city accused her of stealing items that were hers from the personnel office when she returned to clean out her desk. Police investigated but did not file charges, according to the lawsuit.

The administration fired her, according to the suit, after she complained of racial and gender bias and threatened a lawsuit.

Downtown attorney Charles A. Lamberton, who represents Stanley, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.