Pittsburgh City Council nearing final vote on plan to spend $5.5M on new software

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A $5.5 million purchase of replacement software for online permitting, licensing and plan review passed a first vote of Pittsburgh City Council on Wednesday, but some members voiced concerns about the cost.

Mayor Bill Peduto's administration wants to dump a $3 million system purchased in 2009, saying the software has not performed up to expectations. Council advanced legislation that would authorize the purchase of new software by 8-0 vote. A final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

A five-year contract with Denver-based Computronix would permit online credit card payments and public access to submit development plans and apply for permits and licenses, according to Lee Haller, who heads Pittsburgh's Innovation and Performance Department. It will take 22 months to install the system.

“If we make these upgrades, how much faster is it going to be for me to get a permit?” asked Councilman Corey O'Connor, adding that it now takes up to five months for permit review.

Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, who abstained from the vote, suggested the city use the $5.5 million to pay for other critical needs. She called for a public hearing on the purchase.

“Five million is a lot of money to spend,” she said. “I understand we need to do it, but there are a lot of other needs.”

Haller and Sam Ashbaugh, the city's chief financial officer, said the Computronix system would integrate with the departments of Permits, Licenses and Inspections; Public Works; Planning and Zoning; and Management and Budget. That would allow employees to review applications and building plans simultaneously and speed up the process significantly, Haller and Ashbaugh said.

“We have a system right now that doesn't really meet departmental (needs),” Haller said. “I get that it's not inexpensive, but this supports the day-to-day operations of multiple city departments.

Ashbaugh said the Accela system now used by the city cost about $3 million in all, including its original $1.7 million purchase price. Computronix will cost about $5.5 million if the city pays licensing fees in one lump sum instead of yearly, Haller said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.