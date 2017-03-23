PWSA needs 2 more months, $1.7M in all to repair leaky water main

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plugging a leaky water main feeding the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority's largest reservoir will take about two more months, an authority official said Thursday.

PWSA spokesman Will Pickering said workers from Butler-based Frank J. Zottola Construction have finished excavating around the 60-inch main on Parker Street in Etna. The century-old pipe ruptured last month, sending about 10,000 gallons per minute into the Allegheny River and threatening to drain the 133 million gallon Lanpher Reservoir in Shaler.

The construction crew will install a new section of pipe inside the old one, Pickering said. Workers also must repair a 48-inch storm sewer line running next to the water main.

“We estimate that repairs will be completed by June 1,” Pickering said.

PWSA estimates it will cost $1.7 million to repair the main, which runs about four miles from the authority water works in Aspinwall to Lanpher. The reservoir supplies North Side homes and businesses.

Parker Street remains closed between Washington Street in Etna and Koehler Street in Shaler, according to police.

PWSA is suppling Lanpher and the North Side with water from a reservoir in Highland Park.

The water leak is one in a series of problems to befall the troubled PWSA in recent months. Low chlorine levels in January closed the Highland Park No. 1 reservoir, which remains out of commission, and triggered a boil water order for about 100,000 city residents. The authority also has been criticized for high lead levels in water and billing errors that resulted in customers not being billed for more than a year.

Mayor Bill Peduto's office announced on Wednesday that three members of the seven-member PWSA board of directors have resigned. Peduto last month created an advisory panel to study PWSA's problems and propose resolutions.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.