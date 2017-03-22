Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Teen gets 5 to 10-year sentence in fatal beating at group home
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 1:27 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

A teenager pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday for his part in the 2015 fatal beating of another teen at a Carrick group home.

Yusuf Shepard, 17, pleaded guilty in front of President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning in exchange for a reduced charge – the dropping of criminal homicide to voluntary manslaughter – and a 5- to 10-year sentence.

Shepard was 15 on Jan. 10, 2015, when he and another boy – Malik Crosby – fought with 16-year-old Nicholas Grant at the Circle C Youth and Family Services home.

An argument between Grant and Shepard turned physical, and the two fought in the dining room of the group home. The fight broke up but resumed a few minutes later when Grant threw a vacuum toward Shepard and Crosby.

The three fought, and Shepard held his arm around Grant's neck and Crosby punched and kicked him. He remained on life support for three days before he was pronounced dead from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Shepard's attorney, Al Burke, said Shepard was not trying to choke Grant, but rather hold him and keep him from attacking him.

“He was not working in concert with Malik Crosby,” he said.

Crosby, who was 16 at the time of the fight, still has pending motions.

Shepard's sentence includes five years of probation that will begin when he is released on parole, Manning said. He will also receive credit for the more than two years he remained in jail awaiting trial.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

Submitted
Yusuf Shepard, 15, has been charged in connection with the death of Nicholas Grant, 16, at a Carrick group home for at-risk youth.
Megan Guza.
Tiffany Colton, Yusuf Shepard's mother, saw her son for the first time since December 2014 during his plea hearing and sentencing on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.