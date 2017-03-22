Teen gets 5 to 10-year sentence in fatal beating at group home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A teenager pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Wednesday for his part in the 2015 fatal beating of another teen at a Carrick group home.

Yusuf Shepard, 17, pleaded guilty in front of President Judge Jeffrey A. Manning in exchange for a reduced charge – the dropping of criminal homicide to voluntary manslaughter – and a 5- to 10-year sentence.

Shepard was 15 on Jan. 10, 2015, when he and another boy – Malik Crosby – fought with 16-year-old Nicholas Grant at the Circle C Youth and Family Services home.

An argument between Grant and Shepard turned physical, and the two fought in the dining room of the group home. The fight broke up but resumed a few minutes later when Grant threw a vacuum toward Shepard and Crosby.

The three fought, and Shepard held his arm around Grant's neck and Crosby punched and kicked him. He remained on life support for three days before he was pronounced dead from a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Shepard's attorney, Al Burke, said Shepard was not trying to choke Grant, but rather hold him and keep him from attacking him.

“He was not working in concert with Malik Crosby,” he said.

Crosby, who was 16 at the time of the fight, still has pending motions.

Shepard's sentence includes five years of probation that will begin when he is released on parole, Manning said. He will also receive credit for the more than two years he remained in jail awaiting trial.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.