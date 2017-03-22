Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Priest retires after allegations of child sex abuse ruled not proven
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 1:45 p.m.
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh
Rev. John P. Fitzgerald.

A Beaver County priest accused of child sexual abuse two years ago will retire following a Vatican ruling that the allegation “has not been proven,” the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced Wednesday.

The Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith decided there was not enough evidence to prove the Rev. John “Jack” P. Fitzgerald abused a child in the late 1990s.

“It could not be determined with certainty whether the abuse did or did not occur,” the Pittsburgh diocese said in a statement.

Fitzgerald, 68, whose last assignment was pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Conway, has been on administrative leave and prohibited from administering sacraments or identifying himself as a priest since July 31, 2014.

Bishop David Zubik now has granted the retirement request from Fitzgerald, who once served as chaplain at Pittsburgh International Airport and an Air National Guard station.

When alerted to the allegation in 2014, diocesan officials placed Fitzgerald in a temporary residence and reported the accusation to the district attorneys of Allegheny and Lawrence counties, where the abuse reportedly happened.

Officials urged anyone with more information to come forward. No one else did, the diocese said.

The diocese said there was only one allegation ever brought against Fitzgerald and that “Father Fitzgerald has maintained his innocence throughout.”

The unidentified person who made the allegation maintains that the abuse happened.

The Independent Review Board, which advises the bishop on sexual abuse allegations, recommended that Zubik forward the case to the Vatican.

Anyone with information about abuse committed by church representatives can call 911, reach the diocesan assistance coordinator at 1-888-808-1235 or call the Pennsylvania State Abuse Hotline at 1-800-932-0313.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.

