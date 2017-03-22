Turnpike Commission halts work on Mon-Fayette expressway

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is halting design and engineering work on the last leg of the Mon-Fayette Expressway in response to concerns raised this week by regional planners.

The $2.2 billion project would connect Route 51 in Jefferson Hills with Interstate 376 near Monroeville — the last stretch in a decades-long effort to link I-376 to I-68 near Morgantown.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission, a regional planning agency, on Monday delayed a decision on whether to include the project's final 14-mile section in its long-range plan, prompting the Turnpike Commission to freeze related design work.

Some SPC commissioners had questioned the value of the project.

“This is a regional project, and the decision as to whether it is of value to the region should be made by those who live there,” Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a news release. “If the region does not want to move forward with the expressway, we will certainly respect their decision.”

If the project is nixed, the Turnpike Commission would reallocate the funds to other turnpike projects identified in state legislation passed more than three decades ago, the release said.

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald told the Tribune-Review he was in favor of canceling the Mon-Fayette Expressway, but he said he wants to see the funding go to other projects that would help redevelop the Mon Valley.

He did not have any suggestions.

“(We shouldn't be) stuck with a design that was done a long time ago while transportation population centers and job centers have changed,” Fitzgerald said. “We need to maximize those dollars.”

Fayette County Commissioners Chairman Vincent Vicites said the Turnpike Commission can't simply shift funding intended for the Mon-Fayette Expressway to another project in the region.

“The money can only be used for certain things under Act 61,” Vicites said, referring to the decades-old state legislation that identified projects for the Turnpike Commission to pursue. “My concern is that if we don't do this, the money could go elsewhere.”

Vicites said he wants the last leg of the expressway to be completed so the part that's already constructed through Fayette County can be fully utilized and so the region won't lose the money.

Design for the expressway's last leg started more than 12 years ago, in 2004.

Construction was scheduled to begin in 2022. The Turnpike Commission needs to acquire portions of at least 600 properties to clear the way for construction, mostly in Turtle Creek, Duquesne and Dravosburg near Camp Hollow Road.

“The PA Turnpike Commission stands ready to deliver this project but only if the people of the region determine that it is a priority,” Compton said.

Theresa Clift is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-5669 or tclift@tribweb.com.