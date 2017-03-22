Showering the public with the PETA cause

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals staged a protest Wednesday in Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh to bring awareness to World Water Day.

Covered by a shower curtain and not much else, PETA activists Leila Sleilman of the North Side and Mysty Lee of Chicago joined with fellow activists around the country in taking public showers in hopes of bringing awareness to how much water is needed in animal-based agriculture. According to PETA, 55 gallons of water are needed to produce two slices of cheese, and producing a pound of beef needs the equivalent amount of water as 180 human showers.

For Sleilman, Wednesday afternoon's 35 degree temperature did little to deter her mission.

“It's a little cold, but it's nothing compared to what the animals go through,” Sleilman said. “This is a really fun and upbeat way to bring attention to a really serious issue.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review photographer. Reach him at arussell@tribweb.com.