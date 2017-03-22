Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

3 PWSA board members resign in the same week
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto

The troubled Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority over the past week lost three board members whose terms expired in December amid a restructuring ordered by Mayor Bill Peduto designed to modernize and resolve systemic problems, the mayor's office announced.

PWSA received resignation letters from board Chairman Alex Thomson, Secretary Caren Glotfelty and Andrea Geraghty. The seven-member board can function with a quorum of four remaining members.

Glotfelty, executive director of the Allegheny County Parks Foundation, and Garaghty, an attorney with the Downtown firm of Meyer Unkovic and Scott cited time constraints as their reason for resigning. All three noted difficult challenges facing PWSA. Thomson is an attorney with the Downtown firm of Houston Harbaugh. They could not immediately be reached for comment.

“At this point, I cannot be effective as a member of the board,” Geraghty said in her letter. “I am sure it is best for me to step aside and make room for someone with sufficient time and energy to devote to the very important tasks of PWSA.”

PWSA has been plagued by problems, including lead-tainted water, leaking water mains, erratic billing and turnover in top leadership in recent years.

Peduto spokeswoman Katie O'Malley said the mayor is in the process of seeking board replacements and expects to name them later this week.

Peduto earlier this month created an advisory panel to manage a wide scale restructuring of PWSA. The panel will hold a public meeting in Pittsburgh City Council chambers in the City-County Building, Downtown.

Peduto on Wednesday named six elected and community leaders to help guide the panel. They include Thomson; Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Deb Gross, who serves on the PWSA Board; Controller Michael Lamb; Sylvia Wilson, who chairs the Alcosan board of directors; David Miller, founder of the Congress of Neighboring Communities; and Alex Sciulli, who once headed the defunct Pittsburgh Water Department.

The advisory panel will hold a public meeting on March 31.

