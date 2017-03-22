Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

South Park karate instructor accused of plotting to have former students killed
Megan Guza | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Michael Scherbanic

Updated 53 minutes ago

A South Park karate instructor awaiting trial on charges he molested five children attempted to have all five killed from behind bars, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael Scherbanic, 29 — headed to trial April 4 for alleged sex crimes — now is charged with 27 felony counts of criminal solicitation, including five counts of soliciting homicide and nine counts of soliciting retaliation.

“With the assistance of the County Jail Administrative Investigator and the District Attorney Detectives, the County Police conducted an investigation that uncovered an elaborate criminal plan to intimidate victims, recruit witnesses to perjure themselves and obstruct the prosecution in five criminal cases,” Allegheny County Police officials said in a statement.

A criminal complaint for the latest charges against Scherbanic was not immediately available Wednesday evening.

Scherbanic initially was charged with molesting one victim in early June and released after posting a $10,000 straight bond. As more victims came forward, three more cases were brought against him in late June, each with a $50,000 straight bond he was unable to pay.

Those charges are five counts each of indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors; four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim younger than 16; three counts of indecent exposure; and one count each of witness intimidation and obstruction.

The charges of witness intimidation and obstruction stem from Scherbanic's alleged attempt to contact one of the victims through a third party while Scherbanic was in jail.

The alleged incidents involved male students from his North Versailles karate school, Tang Soo Do Karate College, and began as early as 2008.

Scherbanic entered an initial plea of not guilty at his formal arraignment Nov. 3.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8519 or mguza@tribweb.com.

