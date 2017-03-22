Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Man wanted for questioning in Butler Township child's death in custody

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, March 22, 2017, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 53 minutes ago

A man officials called a “person of interest” in the death of a Butler Township 4-year-old was in custody Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Bentley Miller was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, and the Butler County coroner on Wednesday ruled his death a homicide, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Police had been searching for Jordan Lambing, the boyfriend of Miller's mother, who had been watching the child.

Police said Lambing and the child's mother — who police have not identified — had been staying at the Super 8 Motel in Butler, and he was watching the child while the mother was at work, WPXI reported.

District Attorney Richard Goldinger said during a news conference that on Tuesday morning, Lambing called his own mother to pick up the child because the child needed medical attention.

“She was transporting the child somewhere when she reported to the police that the child was having some problems, so she called 911 and an ambulance responded,” Goldinger said.

Goldinger said the motel room where the couple had been staying with the child and an infant was processed for evidence. He said the 4-year-old's mother was interviewed and investigators do not believe she was involved in the child's death.

He said the case is difficult for everyone involved.

“Anytime you have a child that's died from suspicious circumstances ... especially if you're a parent, it does affect you,” Goldinger said.

The motel's general manager told WPXI the couple paid daily rates.

“They've been here a couple of days,” Anna Lepore Conte told the TV station. “Didn't seem like there was a problem. The kids seemed fine.”

Investigators were at the motel looking for evidence Tuesday evening.

“It's awful that anything like this could happen. If we had any idea of something, we would have called (police) immediately,” Conte said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

