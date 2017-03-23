Ex-karate teacher's plan to kill accusers involved bombs, bribes and blackmail, police say

Michael Scherbanic's plan, authorities said, was elaborate but the goal simple: Get rid of his victims.

His cellmate at the Allegheny County Jail was being released March 6, and he would have an opportunity to find a way to kill the five boys whom Scherbanic, a former karate instructor at Tang Soo Do Karate College in North Versailles, is accused of molesting.

There was be a time crunch, though — Scherbanic, 29, of South Park was set to go to trial April 4.

The plan involved recruiting two former karate students — non-accusers — to say an unnamed woman encouraged them to make up charges against Scherbanic to cast doubt on the five accusers, all former students of Scherbanic's. It involved hand-drawn maps, a list of code names, Molotov cocktails and other explosives, and instructions on how to frame one alleged victim as a drug dealer, authorities said.

However, Scherbanic miscalculated, authorities said. He did not expect his cellmate to turn on him, hand over the documents to police or wear a wire during their final in-person meeting.

A 29-page criminal complaint filed Wednesday against the still-incarcerated Scherbanic outlined the handwritten instructions, letters and other documents as well as transcriptions of recorded conversations between Scherbanic and his cellmate.

Scherbanic now faces 27 counts of felony criminal solicitation.

Scherbanic initially was charged with molesting one former student in early June and was released after posting a $10,000 straight bond. As more victims came forward, three more cases were brought against him in late June, each with a $50,000 straight bond he was unable to pay.

Those charges are five counts each of indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors; four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a victim younger than 16; three counts of indecent exposure; and one count each of witness intimidation and obstruction.

His cellmate, who police did not identify, spoke with jail staff on Feb. 22 regarding Scherbanic's plan, according to the criminal complaint. He said Scherbanic had not yet given him the names of the victims or other witnesses.

“(The witness) informed the detectives that he felt the need to come forward with this information because of the danger to Scherbanic's victims and due to the potential for collateral deaths if someone carries out Scherbanic's request,” detectives wrote in the complaint.

According to the complaint:

Police outfitted Scherbanic's cellmate with a recording device on March 6. The cellmate discussed the plan with Scherbanic and collected all of the documents Scherbanic had prepared.

Central to the plot was a four-page document that contained instructions for John Doe 6 and John Doe 7 — two former karate students. They were to make false reports indicating Jane Doe 2, a grandmother of an alleged victim, told them to say they were sexually assaulted by Scherbanic.

Included in the letter: “Tell them that you are 100 percent sure it was Jane Doe 2 because you recognized her voice,” and “please use your awesome acting abilities to cry and convince everyone I'm innocent.”

The dozens of pages of documents also included a timeline for the cellmate once he was released from jail: “Get funds, do recon, buy supplies, buy burner phones x 11, call John Doe 9 and John Doe 11, frame John Doe 2, Snapchat John Does 6 and 7, find out results of Jane Doe 2's call to John Does 6 and 7 (if police were informed), place second call from John Doe 4's family to John Doe 7, execute Order 66 with as many as possible.”

John Does 1-5 are alleged victims, John Does 6-8 are former karate students, and John Does 9 and 11 are friends of Scherbanic's. Order 66 is the act of killing the victims, according to the complaint.

The documents included a final step: “Call John Doe 8 (through Snapchat) give him ultimatum, get info and try to get John Doe 3 and 4 to flip on John Doe 1. This should be done only if Order 66 fails.”

The complaint continued:

One piece of the plan included recruiting random women to leave positive messages about Scherbanic on social media. Another involved a woman contacting John Doe 14, a former friend of Scherbanic's, on a dating website and, eventually, accusing him of drugging her.

Scherbanic planned to have his cellmate coerce a 12-year-old former student — John Doe 8 — into helping with the conspiracy. The boy's name was mentioned in court documents by an alleged victim as being present when a group of students were engaging in sexual activity together.

“Tell him that if (I go) to jail you will put these embarrassing docs up on (Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook), etc.,” Scherbanic wrote. He continued, “(What) he needs to do is blame John Doe 1 for everything.”

According to the complaint:

Scherbanic instructed his cellmate to get a brick of heroin, bags, a magnetic box, a scale and an illegal pistol. He said to fill the stamp bags with heroin and secure the box to the underside of a “(expletive) gray pickup truck with a rebel flag,” and then call the police.

Plan B was to bribe John Doe 2 with $5,000, asking him to send a text message and voicemail to Scherbanic's mother saying he lied about being molested. “Tell him he gets another $5K when charges are dropped. Offer extra $10K to go to court in support of (Scherbanic).”

In a recording made during a conversation with his cellmate, Scherbanic reconsiders and says the cellmate doesn't need to kill all five victims.

“If you can't do all five, it's understandable. Like, any of them at that point are helpful,” he said. “The ones that are hurting me the most are John Doe 5 and John Doe 1. ... John Doe 1 is the one that did this on his own free will. Him and John Does 3 and 5 and 2, they all hopped on.”

He continued: “Like I said, if a couple disappear, it makes my fight a lot easier.”