Tesla touts varied products, small-team approach to Carnegie Mellon students

Tesla is going to roll out its Model 3 electric car this year, but it's not the only thing on the minds of the company's employees.

Andy Stevenson of Tesla's special projects division outlined a handful of the company's projects during a speech Tuesday as part of Carnegie Mellon University's Energy Week.

“You may think that focusing on the Model 3 is kind of enough for one company,” Stevenson said.

But he went on to describe several other projects, including the company's Gigafactory to build batteries in Nevada, solar roofs, its self-driving car software, home energy products and a machine that can build machines.

Stevenson said Tesla's organization, broken into small teams of employees, is one way the company can tackle so much.

He said it was a small team that cracked the major problems — mainly the batteries — facing the company's first car, the 2008 Roadster.

“Keeping this orientation of small teams is really how we've been able to maintain that nimble approach and that nimble culture while we have grown so much,” Stevenson said.

Tesla grew from a team of five people to more than 30,000.

“So while we may be a 30,000-person company, we really see ourselves as being organized into small teams that are tackling these different problems and pushing them across the finish line rather than one 30,000-person company working toward one objective.”

There's been much buzz around Tesla's Model 3 since CEO Elon Musk announced it a year ago. The electric car will hit the market this year with a $35,000 price tag, travel 215 miles on a charge and go zero to 60 mph in less than six seconds, according to the company.

The Gigafactory is a massive factory under construction outside Sparks, Nev. that will produce the batteries Tesla will require for its products and beyond.

The last slide of his presentation read “1,000s of problems waiting to be solved,” and Stevenson used that as pitch to get CMU students and others in the audience to consider a job with Tesla.

