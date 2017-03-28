Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Tesla touts varied products, small-team approach to Carnegie Mellon students
Aaron Aupperlee | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 7:45 p.m.
Aaron Aupperlee
Andy Stevenson, of Tesla’s special projects division, speaks at Carnegie Mellon University during one of its Energy Week presentations. Tuesday, March 28, 2017.
Tesla Motors
Tesla Motors unveiled its Model 3 on Thursday, March 31, 2016, at its Los Angeles design studio. The Model 3 is expected to go on sale in late 2017 at a starting price of $35,000 — less than half the cost of Tesla’s previous models.

Updated 1 hour ago

Tesla is going to roll out its Model 3 electric car this year, but it's not the only thing on the minds of the company's employees.

Andy Stevenson of Tesla's special projects division outlined a handful of the company's projects during a speech Tuesday as part of Carnegie Mellon University's Energy Week.

“You may think that focusing on the Model 3 is kind of enough for one company,” Stevenson said.

But he went on to describe several other projects, including the company's Gigafactory to build batteries in Nevada, solar roofs, its self-driving car software, home energy products and a machine that can build machines.

Stevenson said Tesla's organization, broken into small teams of employees, is one way the company can tackle so much.

He said it was a small team that cracked the major problems — mainly the batteries — facing the company's first car, the 2008 Roadster.

“Keeping this orientation of small teams is really how we've been able to maintain that nimble approach and that nimble culture while we have grown so much,” Stevenson said.

Tesla grew from a team of five people to more than 30,000.

“So while we may be a 30,000-person company, we really see ourselves as being organized into small teams that are tackling these different problems and pushing them across the finish line rather than one 30,000-person company working toward one objective.”

There's been much buzz around Tesla's Model 3 since CEO Elon Musk announced it a year ago. The electric car will hit the market this year with a $35,000 price tag, travel 215 miles on a charge and go zero to 60 mph in less than six seconds, according to the company.

The Gigafactory is a massive factory under construction outside Sparks, Nev. that will produce the batteries Tesla will require for its products and beyond.

The last slide of his presentation read “1,000s of problems waiting to be solved,” and Stevenson used that as pitch to get CMU students and others in the audience to consider a job with Tesla.

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-336-8448 or aaupperlee@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.