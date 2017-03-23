Butler Township man, his mother to be charged in connection with child's death

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Authorities reportedly plan to charge a Butler Township man with homicide in connection with the death of a 4-year-old child.

Jordan Lambing, the boyfriend of the child's mother, will be charged with homicide, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Bentley Miller was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, and the Butler County coroner ruled his death a homicide the following day.

Charges had not yet been filed by 5 p.m. Thursday.

Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said Lambing's mother, Kristen Harold, will be charged with hindering apprehension, according to the TV station. Police said Harold was hiding her son when police arrested him Wednesday afternoon.

Lambing was watching the child at the Super 8 Motel where the couple were living while the child's mother was at work, Goldinger said Wednesday during a news conference.

Lambing called his mother to come get the child sometime Tuesday because the child needed medical attention, Goldinger said. Harold was taking Miller to the hospital when he stopped breathing.

“She was transporting the child somewhere when she reported to the police that the child was having some problems, so she called 911 and an ambulance responded,” Goldinger said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.