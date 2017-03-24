UPMC to build hospital in South Fayette Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UPMC has found its location for a new hospital in the South Hills, a spokesman said Friday.

Pending approval, the hospital complex will be built in South Fayette on 16 acres along Presto Sygan Road.

“UPMC is in the process of assessing market needs and awaiting the necessary township approvals to enable us to offer more convenient and comprehensive care to patients who prefer UPMC's world-class care closer to their South Hills area homes,” UPMC Spokesman Paul Wood. “It will have some combination of in-patient and outpatient service. It will be a lot like UPMC East.”

EQA Landmark Communities will serve as the developer if the plan passes the full township commission. The next meeting is scheduled for April 12.

Wood said a hospital portion of a proposed complex would be tax exempt, which is standard. Any outpatient service medical buildings would be taxed.

Last year, plans for a proposed UPMC hospital in Pleasant Hills fell through after residents voiced disapproval.

UPMC at the time said the proposed hospital, to be called UPMC South, would improve access to care and decrease costs for patients who live in the area. The hospital was proposed to be built on 80 acres off Route 51 at Lindsay-Snyder Drive. UPMC planned to invest up to $200 million to build the 300,000-square-foot facility, which was less than a mile from rival Allegheny Health Network's Jefferson Hospital.

Wood, on Friday, would not confirm the size of the proposed hospital in South Fayette.