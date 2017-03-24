Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Registered sex offender arrested for child porn
Megan Guza | Friday, March 24, 2017, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Homewood man who was already a registered sex offender was arrested Friday for possessing thousands of imagines of child pornography, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Terrance Ousley, 22, is charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography and criminal communications, court records show.

District attorney's detective Lynn Havelka began investigating when Google reported nine instances in which a user uploaded more than 150 images and four videos of suspected child pornography, according to the criminal complaint.

The uploads were traced back to Ousley, who told police he'd been charged with possessing child pornography while living in California, and he is a registered sex offender for 15 years, according to the complaint.

Havelka wrote in the complaint that Ousley admitted there was child pornography on his cell phone and that detectives would find more on other phones he owned.

A forensic review of one phone yielded about 758 videos and 3,671 images, most of suspected underage boys in sexual poses, Havelka wrote.

Ousley remains in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

