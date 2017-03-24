Police searching for suspect in O'Hara bank robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County police are searching for a man who robbed an O'Hara bank Friday and fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

About 3:40 p.m., a man wearing gloves, a camouflage jacket and bandana over his face walked through a side entrance of the Huntington Bank on Freeport Road in O'Hara, county police Superintendent Coleman McDonough said.

The man pointed a gun in a customer's face on the way out, forcing the person back inside the bank, McDonough said.

He then demanded that three separate tellers hand over undisclosed amounts of money, then he ran out the side door.

Officials did not provide a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact O'Hara police at 412-473-3056 or county police at 412-473-1251.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-380-8514 or nlindstrom@tribweb.com.