Allegheny

Pittsburgh fire officials stress training in wake of injuries in Wilkinsburg blaze
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 7:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Fire Deputy Chief Frank Large speaks during a press conference at the Fire Training Academy on Tuesday, March 26, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Training equipment for firefighters is displayed at the Fire Training Academy on Tuesday, March 26, 2017.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones speaks during a press conference at the Fire Training Academy on Tuesday, March 26, 2017.
Bob Bauder | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh fire Captain John Hunt demonstrates the proper technique for bailing out of the second floor of a burning building.

Pittsburgh firefighter Frank Trabucco doesn't know whether a lowering device would have saved him from a severe back injury when he was forced to bail from the second floor of a burning Wilkinsburg house in 2016.

Trabucco, 35, of Mt. Washington was among seven firefighters injured — five after jumping from upper floor windows — while battling the New Year's Day blaze . Two firefighters have yet to return to duty.

“Everything happened so fast there was no time to say, ‘Let me get my super duper tool out,'” Trabucco said. “We carry no bail out system. If we would have had a system and time to use it, maybe we could have eased down.”

City fire officials on Tuesday released an in-house study of the Wilkinsburg fire that recommends additional training and equipment upgrades to avoid future injuries. They outlined the recommendations for reporters at the city's Fire Training Academy on Washington Boulevard.

Among the recommendations was the purchase of Halo devices that attach to a window ledge and include a rope that firefighters can use for lowering themselves to safety. The estimated cost to outfit all Pittsburgh firefighters is $200,000.

Fire Chief Darryl Jones stressed that it's more important for firefighters to recognize possible fatal situations.

“Our goal is to train our people to identify situations and make the proper decisions so they don't have to bail out,” he said.

Firefighters considered the Wilkinsburg blaze a routine fire that “suddenly became not so routine” when a buildup of heat and smoke reached a flashover point, according to Deputy Chief Frank Large.

Sixteen firefighters responded to the initial call for a fire on Ross Avenue with an elderly woman trapped on the second floor.

Firefighters concentrated on the stressful rescue of Nannie Felder, 86, who died three weeks later in the hospital. They were unaware that the fire was burning in the basement, sending smoke and extreme heat up two staircases into the second and third floors.

A flashover happens during extreme temperatures — 1,400 to 1,500 degrees — causing the eruption of a large fire.

“They were in a chimney,” Large said of the five trapped firefighters.

Four were hurt jumping from second-floor windows. The fifth jumped from a window on the third floor.

Trabucco, who was off work for nine months recovering from crushed vertebrae, said the experience taught him the importance of “reading the smoke.” Instead of heading to the basement fire source, Trabucco said he and his partner opted to back up a third firefighter who was left alone upstairs.

“The smoke was all the way from the ceiling to the floor,” he said. “That means it's below you, but our buddy was upstairs, so we went upstairs.”

Jones said he intends to implement training so firefighters recognize dangers and take appropriate action to avoid injury if they are forced to jump from a building.

Coincidentally, Jones applied for a federal grant just before the Wilkinsburg fire to buy a special trailer used by firefighters for practice jumping from burning structures. The $77,000 Fire Grounds Safety Trailer arrived in January, and Pittsburgh is using it to train recruits.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.

