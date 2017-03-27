Pittsburgh's financial overseer still wrapped up in record-keeping probe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An investigation into the activities of Henry Sciortino, former head of the Pittsburgh Intergovernmental Cooperation Authority, is delaying an audit of the agency's books, an ICA official said Monday.

Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr.'s office has been investigating Sciortino of West Chester since last year following an investigative series by the Tribune-Review that uncovered financial mismanagement and shoddy record-keeping under Sciortino's watch.

ICA Executive Director Reynolds Clark said the auditing firm of McGee Maruca and Associates of Banksville cannot complete audits of the agency for 2015 and 2016 until the DA's office finishes the investigation.

“As of now we've been informed that the investigation is continuing,” Clark said. “That's all the information that's been provided.”

Zappala spokesman Mike Manko said he could not provide any information about the investigation.

Sciortino had headed the ICA since the state created it in 2004 to help Pittsburgh avoid bankruptcy. The ICA board of directors terminated Sciortino's contract in May and agreed to pay him $48,000 under an agreement.

Clark said the DA's office has returned all files that were seized as part of its investigation and Pamela Eichenbaum, a consultant hired to provide the ICA with administration services, is working to put them in order.

Clark announced that the ICA released $6.2 million in gambling tax revenue to the city from the fourth quarter of 2016. The board voted to distribute the next quarter's payment if it is received. Pittsburgh receives the revenue as host municipality of the North Shore's Rivers Casino.

Under Pennsylvania's 2004 gambling law, casinos had to pay at least 4 percent of gross slot machine revenue to host communities as a local-share assessment. It included 2 percent to counties and 2 percent or $10 million, whichever is greater, to municipalities like Pittsburgh.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court in September ruled that the law was unconstitutional. Legislators have until May 26 to enact a new law.

Rivers has agreed to pay the city $10 million if lawmakers fail to act.

State Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Forest Hills, said he introduced legislation in February that would require all casinos in the state to pay a flat $10 million fee to host municipalities. The bill would also expand gambling to include such things as internet betting and fantasy sports leagues.

“As we move forward on that we will take care of the local share,” Costa said.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-765-2312 or bbauder@tribweb.com.