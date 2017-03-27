Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Attorneys argue over jury selection in Cosby sex assault trial
Ben Schmitt | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:39 a.m.
Comedian Bill Cosby arrives for a pre-trial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on February 27, 2017. His legal team is seeking to move the trial to another location citing what it calls unfair media coverage biasing the potential jury pool. / AFP PHOTO / DOMINICK REUTERDOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images

Prosecutors in the upcoming Bill Cosby sex assault trial contend it's not necessary to summon as many as 2,000 Allegheny County residents to participate in jury selection.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele filed a legal response Monday to a series of requests by Cosby's attorneys, including a proposal to mail questionnaires to 1,500 to 2,000 potential jurors in an effort to trim the pool before jury selection begins.

“Indeed, the only complaint lodged by defendant is that, because of the media coverage of this case, some jurors will have formed fixed opinions about his guilt or innocence,” Steele wrote. “Through a cynical view of the potential jurors in Allegheny County, this sort of narrow issue is easily remedied by the typical jury selection process and the standard examination conducted by the court.”

Cosby, 79, is accused of drugging and molesting a former Temple University employee in 2004. He is free on $100,000 bond and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He is scheduled to go on trial June 5 in Montgomery County, a jury from Allegheny County.

Because of Cosby's celebrity status, his attorney, Brian McMonagle, last week proposed that pretrial questionnaires be mailed to Allegheny County residents during the first week of May. Prospective jurors would be required to return the questionnaires by May 15.

The state Supreme Court two weeks ago ordered that the jury come from Allegheny County. The ruling was made after Common Pleas Judge Steven T. O'Neill decided the trial would remain in Montgomery County with jurors from another county. O'Neill is presiding over the trial.

Steele said in his motion that a standard for of jury selection in Allegheny County would be effective and avoid “any undue hardship on potential jurors” if it begins at least two weeks in advance of the scheduled trial.

“Defendant forecasts that jury selection may take weeks,” Steele wrote. “We are confident that it will not and can be completed in an expeditious fashion.”

Usually in criminal cases, jurors receive a summons to appear in person to answer questions as part of a process known as voir dire. Cosby's attorneys contend that relying on written questionnaires before in-court appearances has been done in other high-profile trials, including those involving Barry Bonds, Martha Stewart and Michael Jackson.

Questions for potential jurors could include: the amount of news coverage they have seen about the case; a summary of what they know about the accusations; whether they have formed personal opinions and whether they have had family members or friends who have been victims or accused of sexual assault.

O'Neill is scheduled to hold a hearing on the matter on April 3 in Montgomery County and could either rule from the bench or issue a decision later.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

