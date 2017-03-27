Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Uber self-driving cars return in San Francisco, still grounded in Pittsburgh, Arizona
Aaron Aupperlee | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
Courtesy FRESCO NEWS/Mark Beach/Handout via REUTERS
A self-driven Volvo SUV owned and operated by Uber Technologies Inc. is flipped on its side after a collision in Tempe, Arizona, U.S. on March 24, 2017. Courtesy FRESCO NEWS/Mark Beach/Handout via REUTERS
FRESCO NEWS/Mark Beach
A self-driven Volvo SUV owned and operated by Uber Technologies Inc. is flipped on its side after a collision in Tempe, Arizona, U.S. on March 24, 2017. Picture taken on March 24, 2017. Courtesy FRESCO NEWS/Mark Beach



Uber's fleet of self-driving cars will be back on the road in San Francisco on Monday morning but will remain grounded in Pittsburgh and Arizona as the company continues to investigate a crash Saturday.

Uber pulled its self-driving cars from the streets in Pittsburgh, Arizona and San Francisco because an autonomous Volvo XC90 was hit on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz . The Volvo was in self-driving mode but did not have passengers in the back seat. No one was injured.

“We are resuming our development operations in San Francisco this morning,” an Uber spokesman wrote to the Tribune-Review.

The spokesman said the company expected the fleets in Pittsburgh and Arizona to be back on the roads soon.

Self-driving cars in San Francisco are used for mapping and data collection for now, not to transport passengers.

