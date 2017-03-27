Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Peduto proposes spending $700K to secure summer jobs for youths
Bob Bauder | Monday, March 27, 2017, 12:42 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Pittsburgh is taking steps to support its summer youth employment program in case a federal program that has supported the program is eliminated under a budget President Donald Trump's administration has proposed.

Mayor Bill Peduto, who is running for re-election, wants to reallocate $700,000 budgeted for new equipment purchases to the Earn and Learn program, which helps find summer jobs for approximately 2,000 children in the City and Allegheny County.

Peduto's office has submitted legislation to City Council, which can vote to accept or reject the measure. The bill will be introduced during council's meeting on Tuesday.

Trump has proposed eliminating the federal Community Development Block Grant program, which has paid for Earn and Learn.

The city budgeted $700,000 in CDBG money for youth employment this year.

Pittsburgh originally earmarked $1.8 million of its $74 million 2017 capital budget to purchase fire trucks and other heavy equipment. About $1.1 million would remain in the equipment budget.

The city will reallocate funding later this year if CDBG grants are available, according to the mayor's office.

