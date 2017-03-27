Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Cannonballs discovered at construction site in Lawrenceville
Megan Guza | Monday, March 27, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The scene of discovered cannonballs inside of a construction site in Lawrenceville on Monday, March 27, 2017.

Updated 27 minutes ago

At least 20 cannonballs must be removed from a construction site in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood following their discovery Monday afternoon.

Crews working construction on apartments at 39th and Butler streets knew they were on the site of the former Allegheny Arsenal, Public Safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said. Thus they were paying particular attention during excavation in case they stumbled across any Civil War-era explosives, she said.

The operator of the excavation machinery noticed what looked like a cannonball in his bucket of dirt, which led to discovering several cannonballs in the bucket, Toler said.

“Lo and behold, there were a lot more in the hole,” she said.

Authorities were able to see at least 21 cannonballs in the hole.

“That's far more than our bomb squad can remove at one time,” Toler said.

Public Safety officials, knowing something like this could come up during this project, had a subcontractor from Maryland on standby, she said. Crews should be on scene within 24 hours.

She said an officer will be stationed at the site until then to keep out the public.

“These cannonballs are pretty stable,” Toler said. “We don't expect one will be accidentally detonated. But we don't want the public trying to get into that construction site and potentially cause harm to people.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at mguza@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.