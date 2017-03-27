Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller quits show
Ben Schmitt | Monday, March 27, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Abby Lee Miller enters the federal courthouse Monday June 27, 2016, Downtown to plead guilty to federal bankruptcy fraud and international money transaction charges.

If her Instagram account is reality, it's curtains for "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller.

Miller, 50, took to social media Sunday night to announce she will no longer take part in the show.

The majority of children that follow me may be fast asleep, however now is the critical time to make the following statement: I WILL NO LONGER TAKE PART IN DANCE MOMS. FOR THE PAST SIX YEARS/ SEVEN SEASONS I HAVE ASKED, BEGGED, AND EVEN DEMANDED CREATIVE CREDIT FOR ALL THE IDEAS, AWARD WINNING ROUTINES, THEMES, AND COSTUMING - TO NO AVAIL! TODAY, I WAS SO PROUD THAT I WENT AGAINST THE PRODUCER'S IDEA (ONCE AGAIN) TO ENTER A COMMAND PERFORMANCE OF ONE OF MY FAVORITE NUMBERS... "WHERE HAVE ALL THE CHILDREN GONE?" ALONG WITH THREE BEAUTIFUL SOLOS! I don't have a problem working with any kid, I love children and have dedicated my life to making other people's children successful! I JUST HAVE A PROBLEM WITH BEING MANIPULATED, DISRESPECTED, AND USED - DAY IN AND DAY OUT BY MEN WHO NEVER TOOK A DANCE LESSON IN THEIR LIVES AND TREAT WOMEN LIKE DIRT! #dancemoms #season7 #ALDC #aldcalways #newbeginnings #aldcla #alllovedancecourage

A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on

"Dance Moms" took place from Miller's Penn Hills dance studio when it began airing in 2011 and rose to high viewership on Lifetime.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native, is awaiting sentencing in U.S. District Court on bankruptcy fraud charges. As her legal woes mounted, she pleaded guilty in June to concealing assets during her 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing and failing to report bringing into the country more than $10,000 from Australia in 2014.

She remains free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Her sentencing hearing in January lasted longer than a day, prompting a judge to reschedule the remaining testimony for May 9.

While in bankruptcy, she became a reality TV star and started pulling in money from the shows and dance class events that her fame made possible. She didn't reveal that new income to the court, according to an indictment.

Her bankruptcy involved about $356,000 in debts. Miller hid about $775,000 of income from her "Dance Moms" show as well as ticket and merchandise sales from her Master Class dance classes and other ventures, the indictment stated.

Miller's Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy reorganization plan would have allowed her to delay paying off her creditors for about five years without having to pay them interest, prosecutors say.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti could sentence Miller 24 to 30 months in prison. However, Conti has hinted at granting her probation.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.

