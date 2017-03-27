'Dance Moms' star Abby Lee Miller quits show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If her Instagram account is reality, it's curtains for "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller.

Miller, 50, took to social media Sunday night to announce she will no longer take part in the show.

"Dance Moms" took place from Miller's Penn Hills dance studio when it began airing in 2011 and rose to high viewership on Lifetime.

Miller, a Pittsburgh native, is awaiting sentencing in U.S. District Court on bankruptcy fraud charges. As her legal woes mounted, she pleaded guilty in June to concealing assets during her 2010 Chapter 11 bankruptcy hearing and failing to report bringing into the country more than $10,000 from Australia in 2014.

She remains free on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

Her sentencing hearing in January lasted longer than a day, prompting a judge to reschedule the remaining testimony for May 9.

While in bankruptcy, she became a reality TV star and started pulling in money from the shows and dance class events that her fame made possible. She didn't reveal that new income to the court, according to an indictment.

Her bankruptcy involved about $356,000 in debts. Miller hid about $775,000 of income from her "Dance Moms" show as well as ticket and merchandise sales from her Master Class dance classes and other ventures, the indictment stated.

Miller's Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy reorganization plan would have allowed her to delay paying off her creditors for about five years without having to pay them interest, prosecutors say.

U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti could sentence Miller 24 to 30 months in prison. However, Conti has hinted at granting her probation.

Ben Schmitt is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-320-7991 or bschmitt@tribweb.com.