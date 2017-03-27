Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Keystone Oaks, teachers negotiating to avert Thursday strike

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:30 p.m.

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Keystone Oaks Education Association is threatening to strike if a contract agreement is not reached by early Thursday.

The union has been negotiating since January 2016 with the Keystone Oaks School District, which serves about 1,880 students in Dormont, Green Tree, and Castle Shannon, according to the Allegheny Intermediate Unit.

Teachers, nurses and counselors have been working without a contract since their last one expired in June. Association members in December voted to give their negotiating team permission to call for a strike.

“Official negotiations will resume at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, and continue until the midnight deadline so that a strike can be avoided,” Keystone Oaks Education Association President Kevin Gallagher said in a statement.

Teachers are required to give districts at least a two-day notice before engaging in a strike, according to state law.

A statement on the school district's website acknowledged the possibility of a strike.

District administrators are scheduled to meet with the association throughout the day Tuesday, and the school board is scheduled to meet with the association Wednesday evening “to attempt to avert a work stoppage,” the statement said.

The district said it will release an up-to-date calendar as soon as possible and allow extracurricular activities and athletic events to continue if the sponsor or coach wishes to continue to hold them.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.