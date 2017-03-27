Keystone Oaks, teachers negotiating to avert Thursday strike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association is threatening to strike if a contract agreement is not reached by early Thursday.

The union has been negotiating since January 2016 with the Keystone Oaks School District, which serves about 1,880 students in Dormont, Green Tree, and Castle Shannon, according to the Allegheny Intermediate Unit.

Teachers, nurses and counselors have been working without a contract since their last one expired in June. Association members in December voted to give their negotiating team permission to call for a strike.

“Official negotiations will resume at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, and continue until the midnight deadline so that a strike can be avoided,” Keystone Oaks Education Association President Kevin Gallagher said in a statement.

Teachers are required to give districts at least a two-day notice before engaging in a strike, according to state law.

A statement on the school district's website acknowledged the possibility of a strike.

District administrators are scheduled to meet with the association throughout the day Tuesday, and the school board is scheduled to meet with the association Wednesday evening “to attempt to avert a work stoppage,” the statement said.

The district said it will release an up-to-date calendar as soon as possible and allow extracurricular activities and athletic events to continue if the sponsor or coach wishes to continue to hold them.