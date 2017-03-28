Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Zappala wants mandatory minimum sentences in Pennsylvania, but that might not be so easy
Chris Togneri | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
Allegheny County District Attorney Steven Zappala on Tuesday announced his support for House Bill 741, which would reintroduce mandatory minimum sentences for certain drug offenses and violent crimes committed against seniors and children. Also supporting the bill, and standing behind Zappala, were: Shaler Police Chief Bryan Kelly, State Rep. Dom Costa, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone, and Baldwin Police Chief Michael Scott.

Western Pennsylvania law enforcement officials on Tuesday joined colleagues from across the state to urge legislators to pass House Bill 741, which would reintroduce mandatory minimum sentences for certain drug offenses and violent crimes.

Though such sentencing guidelines were ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court in 2015, officials said they need them as a “tool” to investigate particularly heinous crimes and to combat the exploding heroin epidemic.

“My sense is that there is very little disagreement among law enforcement with respect to these particular categories,” Allegheny County District Attorney Steven A. Zappala Jr. said during a news conference at the county courthouse. “We need these tools back.”

Zappala was joined by Shaler Police Chief Bryan Kelly, State Rep. Dom Costa, Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger, Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone, and Baldwin Police Chief Michael Scott. All support the bill.

On Monday, law enforcement officials from several eastern counties — including Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties — also announced their support for the bill.

A vote is expected in the house next week, said State Rep. Dom Costa, who co-wrote the bill.

“We took a look at the most egregious of crimes — crimes against seniors, crimes against children — and naturally with the opioid problem now, we need a little stiffer push in the law,” Costa said. “It gives the District Attorneys the ability to use that as an investigative and prosecutorial tool because, let's face it, there are some very bad people out there.”

The State Supreme Court ruled mandatory minimum sentences unconstitutional in 2015. At issue was whether defendants were given proper notice of such sentences; Zappala said the new legislation addresses that concern by requiring prosecutors to announce before the trial whether a mandatory minimum sentence will be sought, as opposed to after a conviction.

“We believe this will stand any test in the courts,” Costa said.

The bill would allow prosecutors to seek mandatory minimum sentences for suspects facing a variety of charges, including: failure to register as a sex predator, violent crimes against seniors and children, drug offenses while carrying a firearm, violent offenses committed on public transportation, gun violations, and drug trafficking to minors, among other charges.

Without mandatory minimums, low- and mid-level drug dealers may face no jail time even after a conviction, officials said. Such results hamper investigators' ability to turn suspects into informants and eventually arrest “kingpins,” officials said.

“These mandatories are aimed at the people who are trafficking these dangerous drugs into our communities,” Vittone said. “Right now we do not have the tools as prosecutors ... to really get these people out of circulation. This is something we definitely need in the midst of this heroin and fentanyl epidemic.”

Challenges await from the American Civil Liberties Union and Department of Corrections. A 2009 study from the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing suggested that mandatory minimum sentences do not reduce crime.

Asked to cite a case in which mandatory minimum sentencing would have benefited prosecutors, Zappala could not.

However, he added: “Sometimes it's a matter of principle.

“If you're going to target a senior citizen and rape that person, I mean, that's an evil person,” he said. “I think there should be messages sent to the public on occasion. Some of this is practical, and some of this is a matter of principle.”

Chris Togneri is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-380-5632 or ctogneri@tribweb.com.

