2 armed men invade Sheraden home

Two men wearing masks and armed with handguns broke into a Sheraden home early Tuesday, Pittsburgh police said.

Investigators determined that two men forced their way into the residence on Sacramento Avenue using a battering ram, Public Safety spokeswoman Emily Schaffer said.

One of the men pistol-whipped a 29-year-old man, who was taken to UPMC Mercy hospital for treatment, police said.

Two other people in the home, a 26-year-old woman and her 10-year-old daughter, were not injured.

The suspects raced out the back door when officers arrived about 5 a.m. and ditched their ski masks in the backyard.

Police found and detained one suspect on Stafford Street and they're searching for the second, Schaffer said.

Neither suspect has been named.

Charges against the detained suspect are pending, Schaffer said.