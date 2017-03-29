Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh bald eagles hatch egg
Mary Ann Thomas | Wednesday, March 29, 2017, 10:30 a.m.
Dana Nesiti
The male Pittsburgh blad eagle carries a branch back to the nest on Monday, March 27, 2017.
Courtesy of DANA NESITI
What is believed to be the male Pittsburgh Hays bald eagle arrives with another stick for the pair's new nest on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed the hatch of a new eaglet at the rebuilt bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood.

The Hays couple, the first bald eagles to breed in Pittsburgh's city limits in more than 150 years, are in their fifth year of nesting on a hillside above the Monongahela River.

Their success seemed improbable this year.

The pair lost their first egg and their aerie tree in a windstorm in February. But the resilient, formerly endangered birds went to work quickly to rebuild a new nest and lay another egg within a week.

“It's remarkable and it's the drama that plays out in nature for all creatures,” said Jim Bonner, executive director of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. “We are lucky to have a close-up view of this particular pair.”

What is more remarkable are the dozens, and sometimes hundreds of people watching the Hays eagles, he said.

Indeed, it was the watchers on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail below who confirmed the hatch by the birds' behavior.

On Monday, there were reports from trail observers, including photographer Dana Nesiti of West Homestead, that one of the eagles brought two fish the nest and one the birds fed small, bite-size pieces to what is presumably an eaglet deep inside the nest bowl. Plus, it was time: The birds have been incubating at least one egg for 35 days, the amount of time needed for a successful hatch.

There is no live webcam, which has been trained on the Hays birds for four years, because the birds re-nested so quickly in a new location on the same hillside. The webcam could not be reinstalled at the new aerie because the birds' nest sites are protected against disturbance by federal law.

It's unknown if there is another egg in the nest. Time will tell, according to Bonner. But the recent hatch is believed to be the third, and likely the final egg of the birds' first clutch. But that's debatable and perhaps impossible to know for sure, he added.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

