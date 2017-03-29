Pittsburgh bald eagles hatch egg

The Hays webcam is a collaborative project between PixController of Murrysville and Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. This live video feed has been granted a special permit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for educational purposes. The Game Commission's mission is: To manage wild birds, wild mammals and their habitats for current and future generations.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania will be on “chick watch” for the bald eagle nest in Harmar where those birds are expecting a hatch.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania confirmed the hatch of a new eaglet at the rebuilt bald eagle nest in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood.

The Hays couple, the first bald eagles to breed in Pittsburgh's city limits in more than 150 years, are in their fifth year of nesting on a hillside above the Monongahela River.

Their success seemed improbable this year.

The pair lost their first egg and their aerie tree in a windstorm in February. But the resilient, formerly endangered birds went to work quickly to rebuild a new nest and lay another egg within a week.

“It's remarkable and it's the drama that plays out in nature for all creatures,” said Jim Bonner, executive director of the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania. “We are lucky to have a close-up view of this particular pair.”

What is more remarkable are the dozens, and sometimes hundreds of people watching the Hays eagles, he said.

Indeed, it was the watchers on the Three Rivers Heritage Trail below who confirmed the hatch by the birds' behavior.

On Monday, there were reports from trail observers, including photographer Dana Nesiti of West Homestead, that one of the eagles brought two fish the nest and one the birds fed small, bite-size pieces to what is presumably an eaglet deep inside the nest bowl. Plus, it was time: The birds have been incubating at least one egg for 35 days, the amount of time needed for a successful hatch.

There is no live webcam, which has been trained on the Hays birds for four years, because the birds re-nested so quickly in a new location on the same hillside. The webcam could not be reinstalled at the new aerie because the birds' nest sites are protected against disturbance by federal law.

It's unknown if there is another egg in the nest. Time will tell, according to Bonner. But the recent hatch is believed to be the third, and likely the final egg of the birds' first clutch. But that's debatable and perhaps impossible to know for sure, he added.

